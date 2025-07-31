Reliance to lead $50 million funding in spacetech startup Digantara
Reliance Industries is set to lead a $50 million funding round in Bengaluru's Digantara, a spacetech startup working on tracking satellites and space debris.
The move aims to strengthen India's ability to monitor space activity, which is becoming more important as defense spending grows and global tensions rise.
Existing backers like Peak XV Partners are also expected to join.
Digantara is building a satellite network to track space debris
Digantara builds tech that keeps tabs on satellites and junk orbiting Earth.
They launched a satellite capable of spotting objects as tiny as five centimeters in low Earth orbit—helping prevent collisions and keep space safer.
They're planning a network of 12-13 satellites by the end of 2026 for even better coverage.
The team has raised $12 million so far
Digantara already works with defense clients in India and the US, and is expanding commercially with a new manufacturing facility in the US.
Founded by Anirudh Sharma, Rahul Rawat, and Tanveer Ahmed, the team has raised $12 million before this round—including support from Kalaari Capital—and won recognition like the ET Startup Awards Best on Campus in 2023.