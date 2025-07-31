Reliance to lead $50 million funding in spacetech startup Digantara

Digantara builds tech that keeps tabs on satellites and junk orbiting Earth. They launched a satellite capable of spotting objects as tiny as five centimeters in low Earth orbit—helping prevent collisions and keep space safer. They're planning a network of 12-13 satellites by the end of 2026 for even better coverage.

Digantara already works with defense clients in India and the US, and is expanding commercially with a new manufacturing facility in the US.

Founded by Anirudh Sharma, Rahul Rawat, and Tanveer Ahmed, the team has raised $12 million before this round—including support from Kalaari Capital—and won recognition like the ET Startup Awards Best on Campus in 2023.