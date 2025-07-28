Indian refiners start to diversify crude oil sources
With the EU tightening sanctions on Russian oil, India's biggest refiners—who've relied a lot on cheap Russian crude—are now branching out.
They're starting to buy oil from places like Azerbaijan, Nigeria, and the UAE.
It's not a total switch yet, but it's a clear sign they're preparing for stricter rules ahead.
Why this shift is important
This shift helps India keep its refineries running smoothly and makes sure they aren't caught off guard by global politics.
As one of the world's largest oil users, India needs steady supplies at good prices.
By trying out new suppliers now, they're protecting themselves from future shocks—and showing how global events can quickly change where your energy comes from.
India's move comes as OPEC+ is upping production
India's move comes as OPEC+ is upping production and trade tensions with the US continue.
It highlights how international politics shape even everyday things like fuel prices back home.
It's a reminder that what happens abroad can hit closer to home than you might think.