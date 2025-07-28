₹67,004cr in unclaimed deposits moved to RBI's DEA fund

Most of this money came from public sector banks, with SBI alone sending in ₹19,330 crore. Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank followed behind. Private banks like ICICI, HDFC, and Axis chipped in too, but non-banking financial companies didn't have to participate.

RBI requires banks to publish lists of unclaimed accounts

The RBI now requires banks to publish lists of unclaimed accounts and try to find the rightful owners or their heirs.

To make things easier, they launched the UDGAM portal—over 8.5 lakh people have already used it to search for forgotten funds across different banks.

The DEA fund itself is managed by an RBI committee and aims to spread awareness so your money doesn't just disappear into the system.