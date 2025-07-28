Next Article
UltraTech Cement to invest ₹10,000cr in capacity expansion FY26
UltraTech Cement is gearing up to invest ₹10,000 crore in FY26 to boost its production capacity and make its operations more energy efficient.
After recently acquiring India Cements and the cement business of Kesoram Industries, UltraTech's cement-making power has jumped by over 26 million tons a year—and there's even more expansion planned by FY27.
Ongoing government infrastructure projects expected to keep cement demand strong
With revenue topping ₹75,000 crore in FY25 and almost 200 million tons of annual capacity, UltraTech is aiming higher.
Managing Director K C Jhanwar says better sales and margins should help bring down debt.
Even though sales dipped earlier due to low demand, ongoing government infrastructure projects are expected to keep cement demand strong and support future growth.
