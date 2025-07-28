UltraTech Cement to invest ₹10,000cr in capacity expansion FY26 Business Jul 28, 2025

UltraTech Cement is gearing up to invest ₹10,000 crore in FY26 to boost its production capacity and make its operations more energy efficient.

After recently acquiring India Cements and the cement business of Kesoram Industries, UltraTech's cement-making power has jumped by over 26 million tons a year—and there's even more expansion planned by FY27.