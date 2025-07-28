Paras Defence sinks 13% in 2 days on weak results

Even though Paras Defence grew its revenue by 11.5% this quarter (₹93 crore vs last year's ₹108 crore), net profit stuck at ₹15 crore and operating margins slipped from 28.8% to 23.6%. Rising costs for materials, staff, and finance pushed total expenses to ₹76 crore—so more money coming in didn't mean more money kept.

Stock technicals and AGM

Key business areas like Optics & Optronics saw growth, but higher costs held back real gains.

The stock fell below its short-term average but is still above long-term trends for now.

With the company's AGM set for August 21, all eyes are on how they'll handle these challenges next quarter.

