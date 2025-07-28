Paras Defence sinks 13% in 2 days on weak results
Paras Defence & Space Technologies's stock just dropped over 13% in two days, landing at ₹704.70 on the NSE.
The slide came right after the company shared its Q1FY25 results—profits stayed flat, margins shrank, and that spooked investors despite higher sales.
Revenue up 11.5% but profits flat
Even though Paras Defence grew its revenue by 11.5% this quarter (₹93 crore vs last year's ₹108 crore), net profit stuck at ₹15 crore and operating margins slipped from 28.8% to 23.6%.
Rising costs for materials, staff, and finance pushed total expenses to ₹76 crore—so more money coming in didn't mean more money kept.
Stock technicals and AGM
Key business areas like Optics & Optronics saw growth, but higher costs held back real gains.
The stock fell below its short-term average but is still above long-term trends for now.
With the company's AGM set for August 21, all eyes are on how they'll handle these challenges next quarter.
