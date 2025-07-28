India's core sector growth at 1.7% in June 2025
India's core industries—think steel, cement, coal, and more—grew 1.7% in June 2025.
That's a bit better than May, but way below the growth rate for the same month last year.
The numbers highlight that while there are some bright spots, the sector is still struggling to pick up real momentum.
Recovery is still uneven across different parts of economy
June was a mixed bag: steel and cement surged thanks to construction demand (up over 9% each), but coal, electricity, and natural gas all dropped.
It shows how uneven the recovery is across different parts of the economy.
Growth slowed sharply to just 1.3% between April-June
Looking at April to June as a whole, growth slowed sharply to just 1.3%, compared to over 6% last year.
Global economic pressures and weak investment seem to be holding things back—factors that could potentially affect jobs and opportunities for young people keeping an eye on where India's economy is headed next.