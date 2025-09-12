Indian REITs to grow 30% of institutional real estate by 2030

Predictions for the future

Launched in 2014 (with the first listing only in 2019), Indian REITs have grown to a market cap of $18 billion as of August 2025.

The report predicts three more REITs will launch by 2029, pushing the market past $25 billion.

For now, most investments are focused on top-grade office spaces—but as cities and industries grow, experts like CREDAI President Shekhar Patel expect more action in retail, logistics, and housing.

By 2030, India's REIT scene could cover up to 30% of institutional real estate—making it an even bigger player globally.