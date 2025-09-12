Indian REITs to grow 30% of institutional real estate by 2030
Indian Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are delivering 6-7% yields—higher than what's seen in most other countries, according to a fresh ANAROCK-CREDAI report released at the CREDAI NATCON event in Singapore.
Despite this strong performance, Indian REITs still make up just 20% of institutional real estate here, while in the US it's a massive 96%.
Predictions for the future
Launched in 2014 (with the first listing only in 2019), Indian REITs have grown to a market cap of $18 billion as of August 2025.
The report predicts three more REITs will launch by 2029, pushing the market past $25 billion.
For now, most investments are focused on top-grade office spaces—but as cities and industries grow, experts like CREDAI President Shekhar Patel expect more action in retail, logistics, and housing.
By 2030, India's REIT scene could cover up to 30% of institutional real estate—making it an even bigger player globally.