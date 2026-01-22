Indian remittances just hit a 2-year low—here's what's going on
Money sent abroad from India under the RBI's Liberalized Remittance Scheme dropped to $1.94 billion in November 2025—the lowest in two years.
Education and travel saw the biggest dips, with funds for studying overseas down to $121 million (from about $172.7 million in November 2024) and travel money slipping slightly too.
Stricter visas are making it harder for students
Tougher student visa rules in countries like the US, UK, and Canada are a big reason education remittances fell by about 22.5% in April-November 2025 (year-on-year).
The source does not provide an August figure; this specific 23% drop is not reported.
Experts say relief could help families
Prithvi Exchange MD Pavan Kavad points to rising costs, global tensions, and visa hassles as key reasons for the slowdown.
He suggests removing the 5% tax on education remittances could really help ease things for students and their families.
Gifts have declined slightly, while investment remittances have shown mixed movements, rising year-on-year but falling month-on-month.