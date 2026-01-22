Indian remittances just hit a 2-year low—here's what's going on Business Jan 22, 2026

Money sent abroad from India under the RBI's Liberalized Remittance Scheme dropped to $1.94 billion in November 2025—the lowest in two years.

Education and travel saw the biggest dips, with funds for studying overseas down to $121 million (from about $172.7 million in November 2024) and travel money slipping slightly too.