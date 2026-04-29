Indian rupee at ₹94.74 amid oil surge, U.S.-Iran tensions

Analysts warn rupee may hit ₹95.22

Higher oil prices mean India's import bill is getting heavier, which puts extra stress on the country's finances and keeps the rupee under pressure.

Analysts warn that if things don't settle down soon, the rupee could slide further toward its all-time high of ₹95.22.

The Reserve Bank of India is now facing a tough challenge as it tries to steady the currency in these unpredictable times.