Indian rupee ends 3-day slide at ₹96.73 per dollar

A mix of things: global markets felt more upbeat, Asian currencies got stronger, and the Reserve Bank of India may have stepped in to help.

Cheaper oil (Brent fell to $102.95 a barrel) means lower import costs for India, while a dip in the US dollar index also gave the rupee a boost.

On top of that, Indian stock markets had a strong day (Sensex jumped 879.09 points and Nifty rose by 288.65 points) but foreign investors still played it safe, selling off a net ₹12,943.58 crore worth of shares on Thursday despite all this positive action.