Next Article
Indian rupee gets a boost, closes at 89.84 against the US dollar
Business
The Indian rupee ended Tuesday a bit stronger, closing at 89.84 per US dollar—up by 14 paise for the day.
This lift mainly came from the Reserve Bank of India stepping in to sell dollars and keep things steady.
The rupee moved between 89.72 and 89.98 throughout the day.
What else shaped today's market mood?
India's industrial output hit a high point in November, which helped support the rupee further.
Anil Kumar Bhansali from Finrex Treasury Advisors said RBI's moves kept the currency stable between 89.50 and 90.
Meanwhile, global factors like rising oil prices and foreign investors selling off over ₹2,700 crore in Indian stocks made traders cautious, showing that even with gains, challenges for the rupee aren't going away just yet.