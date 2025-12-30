Indian rupee gets a boost, closes at 89.84 against the US dollar

What else shaped today's market mood?

India's industrial output hit a high point in November, which helped support the rupee further.

Anil Kumar Bhansali from Finrex Treasury Advisors said RBI's moves kept the currency stable between 89.50 and 90.

Meanwhile, global factors like rising oil prices and foreign investors selling off over ₹2,700 crore in Indian stocks made traders cautious, showing that even with gains, challenges for the rupee aren't going away just yet.