Indian rupee opens at 88.1075 against US dollar

Rupee has fallen nearly 3% this year

So far in 2025, the rupee has slipped about 3%, while currencies like the Korean won and Chinese yuan have actually gained ground.

Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors, says global uncertainty and possible Fed moves could give the rupee some room to recover.

Still, a forex trader told Reuters that strong client interest in buying on dips might keep the USD/INR above 88 for now.