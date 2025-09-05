India hits 74GW solar module production, thanks to PLI scheme

Towards energy independence

India isn't just making more solar panels—it's building independence.

By cutting solar imports from China by over a third and focusing on homegrown production, the country is aiming for 500 GW of non-fossil electricity by 2030.

Even with global export hurdles like US tariffs in 2024, rising local demand means Indian factories can keep busy at home.

Experts say that by the end of the decade, most modules and cells will be made in India—only key raw materials like polysilicon will still need importing.

It's a big step toward cleaner energy and stronger supply chains for the future.