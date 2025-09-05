Next Article
PBS lays off 34 employees as federal funding cuts hit
PBS is letting go of 15% of its team after Congress rescinded $1.1 billion in planned public media expenditures over the past two years.
On September 4, 2025, PBS notified 34 employees about layoffs—adding to earlier job cuts from a dropped educational grant and unfilled roles.
Layoffs at NPR too
PBS CEO Paula Kerger shared that revenue has dropped by 21%, forcing tough choices on staffing and operations.
These cuts hit local stations hard—many relied on federal support for a chunk of their budgets.
NPR is also tightening its belt with an $8 million budget cut to help out struggling stations, especially those serving rural and Native American communities who are now feeling the pinch even more.