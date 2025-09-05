Trump, tech titans pledge $1tn for US infrastructure

Apple's Cook was there, but Musk was a no-show

The gathering signaled a growing partnership between Silicon Valley and Washington.

Elon Musk wasn't there (he and Trump haven't always seen eye-to-eye), but Apple's Tim Cook joined in.

The event followed talks by the White House AI Education Task Force, showing how seriously leaders are taking America's digital future.

In short: tech giants are putting big money on the table to shape what comes next for the US economy—and your online life.