Trump, tech titans pledge $1tn for US infrastructure
Big news from the White House: On September 4, President Trump sat down with top tech CEOs, and together they announced individual pledges totaling over $1 trillion to boost US infrastructure.
Meta's Mark Zuckerberg led the charge with a massive $600 billion commitment for data centers and infrastructure by 2028.
Google's Sundar Pichai announced around $250 billion, while Microsoft's Satya Nadella promised up to $80 billion a year—all aiming to power up America's digital backbone.
Apple's Cook was there, but Musk was a no-show
The gathering signaled a growing partnership between Silicon Valley and Washington.
Elon Musk wasn't there (he and Trump haven't always seen eye-to-eye), but Apple's Tim Cook joined in.
The event followed talks by the White House AI Education Task Force, showing how seriously leaders are taking America's digital future.
In short: tech giants are putting big money on the table to shape what comes next for the US economy—and your online life.