Indian startups raise $400 million in a week—7x jump from last year
Business
Indian startups just pulled in $400.4 million across 41 deals between January 17 and 23—a huge leap compared to $59.5 million during the same week last year.
That's more than double what was raised the previous week, with big money flowing into EVs, AI, fintech, robotics, and consumer brands.
Emergent lands $70 million to boost AI coding
Emergent, an AI coding startup only seven months old, scored $70 million in funding from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Khosla Ventures.
Now valued at $300 million, Emergent is now headquartered in San Francisco.
GreenCell & Juspay drive infrastructure growth
GreenCell Mobility raised $89 million—thanks to IFC, BII, and Tata Capital.
Meanwhile, Juspay became India's first unicorn of 2026 after raising $50 million from WestBridge Capital at a cool $1.2 billion valuation.