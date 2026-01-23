Indian startups raise $400 million in a week—7x jump from last year Business Jan 23, 2026

Indian startups just pulled in $400.4 million across 41 deals between January 17 and 23—a huge leap compared to $59.5 million during the same week last year.

That's more than double what was raised the previous week, with big money flowing into EVs, AI, fintech, robotics, and consumer brands.