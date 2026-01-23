Indian stock market set for a flat start; Nifty eyes 25,500
Business
Markets are expected to open quietly today after Thursday's bounce, when Sensex and Nifty 50 finally broke a three-day losing streak with gains around 0.5%.
The mood is cautious as investors process recent wins and global signals.
Why does this matter?
Broader indices saw gains yesterday.
Fresh buying kicked in near key support levels after a rough patch, suggesting renewed buying interest.
What's next?
Nifty is likely to trade between 25,300 and 25,500 for now. If it stays above support, there's room to climb toward 25,700.
Keep an eye on IndusInd Bank today—it could shake up individual stocks.
Bajaj Broking is backing Gokaldas Exports and Hindustan Unilever as their top picks right now.