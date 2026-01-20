Indian stock market tanks: Sensex drops 1,066 points, Nifty hits 3-month low
Tuesday wasn't great for the Indian stock market—Sensex fell by 1,066 points and Nifty slipped below 25,600 to close at its lowest in three months.
This sharp drop wiped out about ₹10 lakh crore from the BSE's total value.
Why should you care?
Pretty much every sector took a hit—real estate stocks dropped the most (down 4%), and midcap/smallcap shares also slid by around 2%.
Most Nifty stocks ended lower. Big names like Bajaj Finance and Coal India pulled the market down further.
What's behind the crash?
The sell-off was fueled by weak quarterly results from several companies and ongoing global tensions.
Foreign investors have been pulling money out for 10 straight sessions, selling over ₹29,000 crore this month alone.
With Nifty breaking a key support level, experts expect more cautious trading ahead.