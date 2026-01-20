Indian stock market tanks: Sensex drops 1,066 points, Nifty hits 3-month low Business Jan 20, 2026

Tuesday wasn't great for the Indian stock market—Sensex fell by 1,066 points and Nifty slipped below 25,600 to close at its lowest in three months.

This sharp drop wiped out about ₹10 lakh crore from the BSE's total value.