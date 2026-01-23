Indian stock markets closed for Republic Day on January 26

This is one of just 15 weekday stock market holidays in 2026. If you're tracking the markets or planning trades, mark your calendar for other big breaks like Holi (March 3), Ram Navami (March 26), and Christmas (December 25).

What's shaping the market mood?

Lately, global drama—think US tariffs, trade tensions, rising bond yields—plus underwhelming results from banking and IT companies have kept things shaky.

Investors are now watching moves from the US Fed and India's upcoming Union Budget to see what's next.