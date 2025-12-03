Indian stock markets open lower; Sensex down 165 points
Indian stock markets kicked off Wednesday on a down note, with the Sensex dropping 165 points to 64,972 and Nifty slipping nearly 78 points to 19,254.
This marks four days in a row of losses as foreign investors keep pulling their money out.
Why does this matter?
If you're following the markets or just curious about what's happening with your investments, this ongoing dip is mostly thanks to foreign investors selling off over ₹3,600 crore worth of stocks—though domestic investors are trying to balance things out.
The mood is also weighed down by a record-weak rupee (now at ₹83 per US dollar) and some struggles in bank stocks.
What else is moving the market?
Big names like Hindustan Unilever and Titan were among the losers, while TCS and Infosys managed to rise.
Global cues are mixed, with some Asian markets up and others down, and US markets ending higher.