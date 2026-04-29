India's 10-year yield tops 7% as oil breaches $110

Dipanwita Mazumdar expects yields near 7%

Dipanwita Mazumdar from Bank of Baroda thinks the yield will likely stay between 6.9% and 7.1% unless things calm down globally.

Yields have been climbing from about 6.4% last April, driven by rising oil costs and inflation worries.

Still, India's stock market kicked off strong; Nifty crossed 24,100 points and Sensex jumped over 320 points, showing investors aren't losing their cool just yet (except in metals).