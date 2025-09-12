'India's $500 million pharma exports at risk': Traders on new rule Business Sep 12, 2025

India has restricted the export of medicines labeled "For sale in India only," a rule that's been around since last year but is now hitting exporters hard—costing them about $500 million.

The Federation of Pharmaceutical and Allied Products Merchant Exporters (FPME) says this move could make it tougher for medical tourists and Indians abroad to get affordable medicines.