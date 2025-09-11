Klarna's IPO is the biggest of 2025 so far

Klarna's journey and investor success

Klarna first arrived in the US back in 2015 with Macy's, offering "pay-in-4" plans as a credit card alternative.

CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski is eyeing even more growth in the huge American market.

The IPO win also paid off for big investors like Sequoia Capital and highlights Klarna's rise—since starting in 2005, it now serves over 111 million users worldwide with flexible payment options.