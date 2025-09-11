Next Article
Klarna's IPO is the biggest of 2025 so far
Klarna, the Swedish buy-now-pay-later company, made a strong entrance on the New York Stock Exchange this week.
Shares climbed almost 15% on day one, closing at $45.82 after peaking at $57.
Klarna's IPO raised $1.37 billion, making it the biggest public offering of 2025 so far.
Klarna's journey and investor success
Klarna first arrived in the US back in 2015 with Macy's, offering "pay-in-4" plans as a credit card alternative.
CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski is eyeing even more growth in the huge American market.
The IPO win also paid off for big investors like Sequoia Capital and highlights Klarna's rise—since starting in 2005, it now serves over 111 million users worldwide with flexible payment options.