US government sues Uber over alleged disability discrimination
The US government has taken Uber to court, accusing the company of breaking disability laws.
The lawsuit says Uber drivers have denied rides to people with service animals or stowable wheelchairs, charged them illegal extra fees, and sometimes even insulted or mistreated disabled passengers.
Officials want Uber to pay damages, face a fine, and make real changes to how it treats riders with disabilities.
Uber's compliance with accessibility laws questioned
According to the complaint, Uber hasn't done enough to ensure equal access for everyone—leading to longer waits and higher costs for disabled users, as alleged in the ERC lawsuit.
There are reports of drivers refusing rides or harassing passengers with disabilities.
For now, the case is active in Washington, D.C.