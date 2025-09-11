US government sues Uber over alleged disability discrimination Business Sep 11, 2025

The US government has taken Uber to court, accusing the company of breaking disability laws.

The lawsuit says Uber drivers have denied rides to people with service animals or stowable wheelchairs, charged them illegal extra fees, and sometimes even insulted or mistreated disabled passengers.

Officials want Uber to pay damages, face a fine, and make real changes to how it treats riders with disabilities.