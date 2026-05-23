India's April exports rise 13.78% as trade deficit widens
India's exports are still on the rise: April saw a 13.78% jump compared to last year, hitting $43.56 billion (the best monthly figure in over four years).
Petroleum products led the way, thanks to high crude oil prices.
But there is a flip side: imports have also gone up, pushing the trade deficit to $28.38 billion.
India records $95 billion FDI inflows
Despite global economic slowdowns and uncertainty, India pulled in a record $95 billion in foreign direct investment in 2025-26 (FY 2025-26), a 17% increase year-on-year (vs FY 2024-25).
Piyush Goyal summed it up: "We have been able to demonstrate resilience in the face of so many adversities."
He also spotlighted Tata Electronics teaming up with ASML to build a semiconductor plant in Gujarat (a partnership that seemed impossible just three years ago).
Plus, there are new government moves to help farmers with fertilizer costs and support local manufacturing.