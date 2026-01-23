India's big battery plan is lagging behind

Only Ola Electric has made real progress

Despite ₹18,100 crore set aside for the scheme, only Ola Electric has actually built a battery plant—delivering just 1.4GWh (about 3% of the target).

About 8.6GWh is under development but delayed, while Reliance New Energy has said it will commission a 10GWh second-round award on time, and most companies missed deadlines, so no incentive money has been paid out yet.

Private investment is also way below expectations.