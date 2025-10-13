India's Black Money Act under review: What is it

Suggestions for changes

A big complaint is that the Act can look back at foreign assets from before 2015, making it tough for people to dig up old paperwork.

Legal experts say this puts too much pressure on taxpayers—especially with rules like Section 72(c).

To make things easier (and maybe boost revenue), some suggest a new disclosure scheme so people can come clean about missed assets without facing huge penalties.

The review team is expected to consider these ideas for possible changes.