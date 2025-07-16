Next Article
India's bonds remain stable amidst market uncertainty
Indian government bonds barely budged today, with the 10-year yield holding at 6.3090%.
With no big news at home, traders are mainly watching what's happening with US Treasuries, since shifts there could quickly ripple over to India.
Foreign investors are piling into India's 2029 bond
Foreign investors are piling into India's 2029 bond thanks to its attractive returns—over ₹13 billion landed in just two days.
Meanwhile, Indian swap rates stayed mostly stable even as US yields ticked up a bit.
Everyone's waiting to see if changes in the US will shake things up here next.