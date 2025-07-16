Next Article
Markets dip following global trend
The Indian stock market started Wednesday on a cautious note, with Sensex dropping over 100 points and Nifty hovering near 25,150.
Global jitters—mainly rising US inflation and tariff uncertainty—kept investors on edge.
While Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, and Tata Motors slipped early, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank saw some gains.
Nifty sectoral trends: Media and PSU banks manage small gains
If you're watching the markets or just curious about your investments, here's the scoop: sectors like Auto and Metal dipped at the open, but Media and PSU Banks managed small gains.
Experts say weak earnings growth in key areas is holding back any big rally for now.
Until there's more clarity on US tariffs or trade deals, expect markets to stay a bit jumpy.