India's branded luxury residences market is booming

Since 2020, this market has experienced rapid growth as more buyers look for upscale lifestyles and international names. Major hotel brands like Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, and Westin have launched projects here; Westin Residences Gurugram is now India's largest standalone branded residence. Cities like Mumbai, Delhi NCR , and Bengaluru are leading the trend, with Pune and Hyderabad emerging as key markets.

A look at the global market

The Asia Pacific region could soon rival North America in branded residence growth over the next decade.

Developers are blending brand vibes with local culture to attract buyers who want something unique.

Right now, India is estimated to make up about 3% of the global market based on its share of Asia's market—but it's quickly becoming a hotspot for luxury living.