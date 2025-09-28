Apple's India push: 3.5L jobs, rising smartphone manufacturing prowess
Apple has quietly ramped up its Indian supply chain to nearly 45 firms, spreading across states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Haryana.
This shift isn't just about business—it's created around 3.5 lakh jobs (with 1.2 lakh direct gigs) and is helping India step up as a smartphone manufacturing powerhouse.
More than just factories
Apple's expansion means more than just new factories—it's bringing over 20 Indian MSMEs into the global tech game alongside big names like Tata Electronics and Bharat Forge.
Thanks to these changes, India now adds about 19% value to every smartphone made here (China still leads at 40-45%, but the gap is closing).
Shifting away from China
After tensions with China in 2020, Apple started moving away from Chinese suppliers and teaming up with non-Chinese partners in India—fueling tech transfer and skill-building locally.
Five iPhone factories in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are now major job creators.
Global iPhone exports
Between April 2021 and March 2025, Apple made iPhones worth $45 billion in India—and shipped out a whopping 76% of them!
For young Indians eyeing tech careers or global trends, that's a pretty big deal.