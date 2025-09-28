Most B-school faculty in India lack AI expertise: Survey

A recent survey by MBAUniverse.com has revealed that while Indian business schools are rapidly adopting artificial intelligence (AI) technology, a majority of the faculty members still lack the necessary expertise. The study surveyed 235 educators from top institutions such as IIMs, IITs, ISB, XLRI, and SPJIMR. It found that only 7% of these educators consider themselves expert users of AI tools.

Survey findings Growing acceptance of AI in academia The survey also revealed that only 51% of the faculty members are confident about the positive impact of AI adoption on business school students. Despite this, more than half of them expect an increase in AI's role in teaching, curriculum design, and research over the next year. This indicates a growing acceptance and anticipation for further integration of AI into academic processes.

Application areas Transformative potential of AI in management education The survey found that faculty members are using AI mostly for research and teaching purposes. However, its application in curriculum development is also growing steadily. Administrative tasks and student assessment are still emerging areas of AI use, presenting opportunities for structured support and capacity building programs. This highlights the potential of AI to transform various aspects of management education beyond just teaching.

Perception insights Faculty perceptions and tool preferences The survey also explored faculty perceptions about AI's impact on student learning, skill development, and classroom engagement. It also looked at the tools, training, and policy guidance they deem most important for responsible adoption of AI. Notably, ChatGPT was rated as the most relevant tool for teaching-related activities by a majority of faculty members.