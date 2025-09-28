1,869% rally in 5 years! Do you own this stock?
What's the story
Cupid Limited, a company that has delivered stellar returns of over 244% in just six months and an astounding 1,869% over five years, is expected to witness heightened interest in Monday's trading session. The company's Chairman and Managing Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya recently announced that Q2 FY26 is set to be the best quarter in Cupid's history. This prediction is based on new product launches, accelerating momentum in the FMCG vertical, and a strong pipeline of institutional orders.
Financial growth
Key financial highlights
Cupid Limited reported a total income of ₹203.18 crore during the financial year, with a net profit of ₹40.89 crore. The company has also witnessed rapid growth in its B2C FMCG segment, generating over ₹50 crore in revenue within just one year. This was made possible by a vast distribution network of 1.2 lakh retail outlets across India, enabling strong consumer connect and market presence expansion.
Strategic shift
Halwasiya's vision for Cupid's future
Halwasiya emphasized Cupid's transformation from a contraceptive company to a consumer wellness and health-tech leader. He also highlighted the company's focus on sustainable growth, global expansion, and innovation while ensuring personal care and preventive healthcare are accessible to all.