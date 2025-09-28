1,869% rally in 5 years! Do you own this stock?

Cupid Limited's stock is up 244% in just six months

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:49 pm Sep 28, 2025

Cupid Limited, a company that has delivered stellar returns of over 244% in just six months and an astounding 1,869% over five years, is expected to witness heightened interest in Monday's trading session. The company's Chairman and Managing Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya recently announced that Q2 FY26 is set to be the best quarter in Cupid's history. This prediction is based on new product launches, accelerating momentum in the FMCG vertical, and a strong pipeline of institutional orders.