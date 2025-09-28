SEBI cleared all allegations leveled by Hindenburg Research

Which Adani stock should you buy following SEBI's clean chit?

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:48 pm Sep 28, 202504:48 pm

What's the story

Adani Group stocks have been in the limelight after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) cleared all allegations leveled by Hindenburg Research in January 2023. The development has boosted investor confidence, triggering a relief rally that has outperformed the broader market. On September 22, SEBI gave a clean chit to Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd and Adani Power Ltd, confirming they did not breach any regulations as claimed by US-based short-seller Hindenburg.