India's business activity hits 5-month high in January

Not everything was rosy though: manufacturing cooled off, hitting a low as new orders and exports slowed down. Meanwhile, the services sector also eased up a bit but stayed strong overall.

Growth outlook: still good but cooling ahead

India saw an 8% expansion in the first six months, but experts say things might slow down soon.

Growth in the coming year (6.4-6.5%) is expected to land around that range, still healthy.

Even so, the IMF has nudged its future forecast slightly higher—so there's optimism for what comes next.