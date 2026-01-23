India's business activity hits 5-month high in January
India's business scene got a boost this January, with the main activity index jumping to 59.5—the first increase in five months and comfortably above the long-term average.
The PMI, which tracks how busy businesses are, signals growth when it's over 50, so this is a solid sign of expansion.
Manufacturing slows, services steady
Not everything was rosy though: manufacturing cooled off, hitting a low as new orders and exports slowed down.
Meanwhile, the services sector also eased up a bit but stayed strong overall.
Growth outlook: still good but cooling ahead
India saw an 8% expansion in the first six months, but experts say things might slow down soon.
Growth in the coming year (6.4-6.5%) is expected to land around that range, still healthy.
Even so, the IMF has nudged its future forecast slightly higher—so there's optimism for what comes next.