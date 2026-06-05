India's chip industry headed to $205B by 2034, ISM says Business Jun 05, 2026

India's chip industry is gearing up for major growth, jumping from $20 billion in 2020 to an estimated $205 billion by 2034.

The India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) says this surge will be powered by new tech, stronger manufacturing, and a push to make the country less dependent on imports.

With the domestic market expected to hit $52 billion in 2025, India is aiming high.