India's chip industry headed to $205B by 2034, ISM says
India's chip industry is gearing up for major growth, jumping from $20 billion in 2020 to an estimated $205 billion by 2034.
The India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) says this surge will be powered by new tech, stronger manufacturing, and a push to make the country less dependent on imports.
With the domestic market expected to hit $52 billion in 2025, India is aiming high.
Southern India leads national semiconductor ecosystem
Southern India is leading the way, holding over one-third of the country's semiconductor ecosystem.
Government incentives and friendlier regulations are helping move things from basic assembly to advanced chipmaking, so more jobs, more innovation, and less reliance on other countries for tech.
ISM's efforts are all about building a self-sustaining chip scene that puts India firmly on the global map.