India's core sector bounces back with 3.7% growth in December
India's main industries—think cement, steel, electricity, and more—saw output rise by 3.7% in December 2025.
That's the second straight month of expansion following a marginal contraction in October 2025, though it's still not as high as December 2024's numbers.
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry reported the increase.
Cement and steel are carrying the team
Cement absolutely crushed it with a huge 13.5% jump, while steel wasn't far behind at nearly 7%.
Electricity, coal, and fertilizers also grew steadily.
On the flip side, energy sectors like crude oil and natural gas actually shrank quite a bit.
Why does this matter?
These eight industries make up about 40% of India's industrial output—so when they move, the whole economy feels it.
Strong performance here coincides with a projected GDP growth of 7.4% in the current financial year (FY2025-26), thanks to big investments in infrastructure and manufacturing.
If you're watching where jobs or opportunities might pop up this year (2026) or in the remainder of FY2025-26, these numbers are worth keeping an eye on!