India's core sector bounces back with 3.7% growth in December

Cement absolutely crushed it with a huge 13.5% jump, while steel wasn't far behind at nearly 7%. Electricity, coal, and fertilizers also grew steadily. On the flip side, energy sectors like crude oil and natural gas actually shrank quite a bit.

Why does this matter?

These eight industries make up about 40% of India's industrial output—so when they move, the whole economy feels it.

Strong performance here coincides with a projected GDP growth of 7.4% in the current financial year (FY2025-26), thanks to big investments in infrastructure and manufacturing.

If you're watching where jobs or opportunities might pop up this year (2026) or in the remainder of FY2025-26, these numbers are worth keeping an eye on!