India's draft NEP 2026: Big changes for your electricity bill?

Why should you care?

If you're hoping for more reliable power (and maybe cleaner energy), this policy is aiming high.

NEP 2026 wants to boost how much electricity each person uses, cut down losses from old networks, and push cities to upgrade their systems.

There's a big focus on renewables like solar and wind, plus an ambitious goal to reduce emissions intensity by 45% from 2005 levels over the next five years (i.e., by 2031), and to hit net-zero by 2070.

This could mean better access, greener grids—and possibly some changes in your future bills.