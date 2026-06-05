India's economy grows 7.7% in FY2025-26 and services jump 9.9%

India's nominal GDP ₹346.36L/cr, real ₹323.12L/cr

Services like trade, transport, and broadcasting saw a big boost, while manufacturing and construction also chipped in with steady growth.

India's nominal GDP hit ₹346.36 lakh crore (up 8.9%), and real GDP (after inflation) reached ₹323.12 lakh crore, proof that most sectors are holding strong even with global ups and downs.