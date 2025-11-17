Next Article
India's economy set for solid 7.3% growth in Q2
Business
India's economy is on track to grow by 7.3% in the second quarter (July-September 2025), with a big boost from rural areas, government spending, and better export numbers.
Economists polled expect growth between 6.9% and 7.7%, while the RBI puts it at around 7%.
The official numbers drop on November 28.
What's fueling the momentum?
Industrial output climbed by 4.1%, and manufacturing saw a healthy jump of nearly 5%.
Government investment shot up by an impressive 31%, and exports bounced back with an almost 9% rise after last year's dip—helped by front-loaded shipments ahead of US tariff hikes.
Even with global trade worries, experts are upbeat about India's future thanks to strong domestic demand and public investment.