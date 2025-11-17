Next Article
L'Oreal is opening a global tech hub in Hyderabad
Business
L'Oreal is setting up a big new capability center in Hyderabad, aiming to boost its game in tech, research, and innovation.
Unlike its other centers in Mumbai and Bengaluru, this one will be separate from its other centers in Mumbai and Bengaluru and shows just how much the company values India's skilled talent for its global plans.
Leadership hires and India focus
The hunt for senior leaders has already started, with L'Oreal even considering talent from Paris HQ.
Even though India only brings in about 1% of L'Oreal's worldwide sales right now, the company sees huge potential here—especially after naming Jacques Lebel as country manager this July.
Despite some recent market challenges, L'Oreal is betting big on India's future.