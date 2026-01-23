India's FDI inflows jump 73% to $47 billion in 2025

Why does this matter?

India's FDI surge stands out at a time when most developing economies are struggling to attract outside money.

Global investors are betting big on India's tech and infrastructure future—especially with the rise of AI and data centers.

Meanwhile, developed economies saw an increase, with the European Union up 56%, but China's FDI declined for a third consecutive year, falling about 8% to roughly $107.5 billion.

If you're interested in where big money is headed—and why tech is at the center of it—this is worth knowing.