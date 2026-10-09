India's foreign exchange reserves fall $12.95 billion to $734.60 billion
Business
India's foreign exchange reserves just dropped by $12.95 billion, landing at $734.60 billion as of October 2, 2026.
The Reserve Bank of India says this is mostly because both foreign currency assets and gold reserves went down.
This isn't a one-off: in the previous reporting week ended September 25, reserves had already slipped by $18.34 billion.
Reserves movements signal uncertainty for India
Changes like these can impact how steady India's economy feels and how well the country can handle global surprises.
For policymakers and anyone watching the economy, these ups and downs are key signals for what might come next.