India's forex reserves plummet by $9.32 billion Business Aug 08, 2025

India's foreign exchange reserves just dropped by $9.32 billion, now sitting at $688.87 billion as of August 1, 2025.

That's quite a swing from last week's $2.7 billion increase when reserves were at $698.19 billion.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is keeping an eye on things, working to keep the rupee steady without aiming for any set exchange rate.