Next Article
India's forex reserves plummet by $9.32 billion
India's foreign exchange reserves just dropped by $9.32 billion, now sitting at $688.87 billion as of August 1, 2025.
That's quite a swing from last week's $2.7 billion increase when reserves were at $698.19 billion.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is keeping an eye on things, working to keep the rupee steady without aiming for any set exchange rate.
RBI's role in forex market
The RBI jumps in when needed to smooth out big swings in the rupee's value—not to lock it at one number, but to keep things stable overall.
By watching the market closely and acting at key moments, they help protect India's economy from sudden shocks and global ups and downs.