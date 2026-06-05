India's forex reserves rebound by $938 million to $682.32 billion

India's gold reserves drop, RBI reassures

While foreign currency assets grew, gold reserves actually dropped by about $2.2 billion, landing at $112.6 billion.

Special drawing rights stayed steady, and India's IMF reserve position saw a tiny uptick.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra reassured everyone that these reserves are strong enough to cover almost a year of imports and nearly all of India's external debt, plus he says more steps are on the way to keep things stable.