India's forex reserves rebound by $938 million to $682.32 billion
Business
India's foreign exchange reserves just got a boost, rising by $938 million to $682.32 billion as of May 29, 2026.
This comes right after they dipped to their lowest point in over a year the previous week.
The main reason for the rebound? A solid jump in foreign currency assets, which now stand at $546.15 billion.
India's gold reserves drop, RBI reassures
While foreign currency assets grew, gold reserves actually dropped by about $2.2 billion, landing at $112.6 billion.
Special drawing rights stayed steady, and India's IMF reserve position saw a tiny uptick.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra reassured everyone that these reserves are strong enough to cover almost a year of imports and nearly all of India's external debt, plus he says more steps are on the way to keep things stable.