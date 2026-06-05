India's FY26 Q4 GDP rises 7.8% on new base year
Business
India's economy grew by 7.8% in the last quarter of FY26, a slight dip from 8% in the previous quarter, according to fresh government data.
The numbers were updated using a new base year to better track how people are spending and how fast India's digital economy is expanding.
RBI trims FY27 growth forecast to 6.6%
For the fourth quarter, inflation-adjusted GDP hit ₹87.77 lakh crore, up from last year, while nominal GDP jumped 9.1%.
Over the whole year, real GDP growth was 7.7%, beating last year's 7.1%.
Looking ahead, the RBI has trimmed its forecast for FY27 (financial year 2026-27) growth to 6.6%, citing global uncertainties like ongoing conflicts in West Asia.