India's informal sector is bouncing back—and going digital

More businesses are getting online—39% now have internet access, up from 36%. Manufacturing is picking up steam too, with more shops and factories opening and hiring (thanks in part to seasonal workers shifting from farming).

Why does this matter?

If you want to understand how India's economy is evolving—and where future jobs might come from—these shifts in the informal sector are worth watching.

The data shows not just resilience but real change as digital tools spread and more workers find opportunities beyond traditional paths.