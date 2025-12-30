India's IPO scene just broke records in 2025

India's IPO market had a blockbuster year, with 103 mainboard companies raising a record ₹1.76 lakh crore. Tata Capital topped the charts by raising ₹15,512 crore, followed by HDB Financial Services and LG Electronics India.

SME IPOs saw major action Smaller businesses made their mark too—267 SME IPOs raised ₹11,430 crore, up 30% from last year.

It's a sign that more startups and small firms are joining the capital markets and aiming for growth.

Big cities led the way—but smaller towns showed up strong Mumbai stayed ahead with over a third of retail applications and collections.

But cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and even Bhilai made impressive gains in participation.

Meanwhile, Kendrapara and Hisar stood out among high-net-worth investors.