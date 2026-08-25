India's late semiconductor start could leapfrog with new chip technologies
Business
India might be late to the semiconductor game, but that could actually work out well.
With chip technology entering a new phase (think silicon photonics and neuromorphic computing), India has a shot to leapfrog established players and help address big artificial intelligence (AI) challenges like energy use and security.
New tech could offer India leadership
By focusing on new technology instead of catching up on the old, India could leap ahead of established players.
New technology instead of catching up on the old could offer India an opportunity to catch up, and potentially lead, in the global chip scene.