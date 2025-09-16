Next Article
India's LNG demand drops for 1st time in years
Business
For the first time in years, India's demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is dropping.
High global prices have made LNG less attractive, causing imports to fall by 10% between January and August this year (2025).
Add in some cooler weather from heavy monsoon rains, and overall energy needs have taken a hit.
Demand expected to bounce back
This slowdown isn't expected to last. Experts say new supply projects could make LNG more affordable after 2026, with demand bouncing back strong.
By 2030, India's annual LNG use could top 40 million tonnes—way up from last year's 26 million—as the country pushes to boost natural gas in its energy mix and companies ramp up infrastructure to meet future needs.